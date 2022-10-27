Congress will probe appointments by BJP govt: Mukesh Agnihotri

Una, October 26
Leader of the Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri today said that if voted to power, the Congress would order a probe into recruitments done during the BJP government and those found guilty would not be spared.
Agnihotri, in a press note issued here, said that the decisions taken by the BJP government in the last three months of its tenure would also be reviewed and cases registered against Congress workers, as part of a political vendetta, would be withdrawn in one stroke.
He claimed that the Congress would fulfil the promises of implementing the old pension scheme for all state government employees, 300 units of free power to every household, reducing contractual period of policemen to two years on a par with other government employees, transferring Rs 1,500 into the bank account of every adult women and providing round-the-year jobs to Home Guard jawans. All this, he said, would be achieved without seeking funds from the Union Government.
He said a new era would unfold in Himachal after the Assembly elections. It would also usher in the beginning of the downfall of the BJP in the country.
