Congress will suffer for insulting women: Ex-CM

Mandi, April 26

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur today said that the Congress was continuously insulting women, which could not be tolerated. “As soon as Himachal’s daughter Kangana Ranaut got the BJP ticket, the Congress started targeting her. Abuses and derogatory remarks were made against her from every platform as the party was scared of the popularity of the brave daughter of Sarkaghat,” he added.

He said the Congress would suffer badly in the Lok Sabha election for insulting women.

Thakur said, “The Congress government has been ruling in the state for the last 15 months but they did not remember to give Rs 1,500 to women. Now when the time has come to ask for votes, mothers and sisters are being asked to stand in lines and fill forms. If Congress leaders had intended to give Rs 1500, they would have given this after the first Cabinet meeting as per their promise. Now this process has been started just to get votes, so we went to the Election Commission,” he said.

Thakur held meetings with party workers at Baldwara and Sundernagar in Mandi district today in favour of BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut.

He said, “Vikramaditya Singh was asking questions in Nachan yesterday as to what Kangana had done for Mandi. He will get the answer as to what she did and what she will do, but as so many of his generations have won elections from the Mandi seat, he should tell us what his family did for the Mandi parliamentary constituency.”

“Your mother was the one who was saying that she does not want to contest elections because the work has not been done. She is MP from Mandi and also president of Congress. When the government closed hundreds of institutions in Mandi, why did you and your mother remain silent?” he asked Vikramaditya.

He said that all development works were stalled in Mandi district during the Congress regime but Vikramaditya Singh and Mandi MP Pratibha Singh did not utter a single word.

