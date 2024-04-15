Congress will win all 4 LS seats: Pratibha

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 14

State Congress president Pratibha Singh today said that the party had fielded strong candidates in the form of Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh from the Mandi parliamentary constituency and incumbent Kasauli MLA Vinod Sultanpuri from the Shimla Lok Sabha seat. The Congress would win both seats with a huge margin, she added.

She said that the party would shortly announce the candidates for the other two parliamentary seats of Hamirpur and Kangra and win those as well. She termed the BJP’s manifesto as a gimmick and asked the party to give an account of its previous announcements and how many of the promises it had fulfilled.

Pratibha said that the Congress would continue with the fight against injustice being meted out in the country. “The BJP’s rhetoric will no longer work in the country as people have already started looking forward to getting rid of it. The BJP will face defeat in the Lok Sabha elections,” she claimed.

She said that the Congress would go to the public to seek votes against anti-people policies and decisions of the Central Government, rising inflation and unemployment. “The state government has done a lot of work in the past 15 months and fulfilled many of its guarantees, including the implementation of the old pension scheme (OPS) and Rs 1,500 per month pension to women,” she added.

