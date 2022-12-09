Congress wins three out of four seats in Palampur region

Ravinder Sood
Palampur, December 8
The Palampur region — which constitutes the Assembly segments of Baijnath Palampur, Jaisinghpur and Sullah — voted for the Congress in huge numbers. The Congress won three of out of the four seats in the region.
The Congress won Baijnath, Palampur and Jaisinghpur Assembly segments while BJP only managed to win the Sullah constituency.
In the Palampur Assembly segment, Congress candidate Ashish Butail defeated BJP candidate Trilok Kapoor by a margin of 5,137 votes. Butail got 29,980 votes while Kapoor got 24,843 votes.
A big victory procession was taken out in Palampur by the Congress workers through all the main streets of the city. Addressing a public meeting in the evening, Ashish Butail thanked the voters for their support. Butail said he would strive to get district status for Palampur.
In Sullah, BJP candidate Vipin Singh Parmar defeated former MLA Jagjivan Pal, an Independent, by a margin over 6,742 votes. Parmar polled 35,840 votes while Jagjivan Pal got 29,038 votes. The Congress candidate only got 6,656 votes. Jagjivan Pal was denied a Congress ticket this time, hence, he contested as an Independent.
In Jaisinghpur Assembly constituency, Congress candidate Yadvinder Gomma defeated Ravinder Dhiman, the present MLA, by a margin of 2,696 votes. Gomma got 28,058 votes while BJP candidate Ravinder Dhiman secured only 25,362 votes.
In Baijnath Assembly segment, Congress candidate Kishori Lal defeated present MLA Mulakh Raj Premi, who was BJP candidate, by a margin of 3,467 votes.
