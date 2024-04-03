Congress workers rue delay in naming Mandi Lok Sabha candidate

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 2

The delay in announcing party candidate for Mandi Lok Sabha seat by the Congress high command may prove costly, say party workers. They have been waiting eagerly for the declaration of official candidate of Congress from the constituency because the BJP has already announced its candidate Kangana Ranaut to contest the Lok Sabha election from the segment.

“The BJP candidate has already started her election campaign in Mandi parliamentary constituency, while Congress high command is still to declare its candidate,” said party workers.

Aakash Sharma, a party spokesperson, and Chet Ram Thakur, party general secretary, said that discussions were underway to finalise the names of candidates for four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal. It is expected that the names of party candidates will be declared by the party high command within a day or two.

They said that the name of Congress state president Pratibha Singh was almost final and a formal announcement of her candidature was awaited.

