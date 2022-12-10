Congress workers upset over poor performance in 9 Mandi segments

Tribune News Service

Mandi, December 9

Although the Congress is celebrating its victory in the state Assembly poll, the party workers in Mandi are upset over the drubbing, which they got from the BJP in the district. The Congress only got one seat out of the 10 Assembly segments in the district. Even the protest against proposed international airport in Blah valley couldn’t improve the prospects of the Congress in district.

The Congress leaders have now started collecting feedback from party workers to ascertain the causes of their poor performance. The party was hopeful that its candidate will win in the Darang, Balh and Sundernagar Assembly segments.

The party had fielded senior Congress leader and former Cabinet Minister Kaul Singh Thakur from Darang segment. He was contesting the election against BJP candidate Puran Chand Thakur. After the 2017 assembly elections defeat, Kaul Singh had visited Darang constituency extensively to seek public support. Hopeful to win the election, he had also started lobby for the post of Chief Minister. But, he lost the election consecutively for the second time.

In the Balh constituency, which was centre of he protests against the airport, senior Congress leader and former Minister Prakash Chaudhary lost to BJPs Inder Singh Gandhi.

In Sundernagar Assembly constituency, BJP rebel Abhishek Thakur had made the election a three-cornered contest. Congress candidate Sohan Lal Thakur lost to BJP candidate Rakesh Jamwal. Sohan Lal Thakur by a margin of 8,125 votes.