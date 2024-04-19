Congress yet to pick Lahaul candidate, BJP’s Ravi intensifies campaign

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 18

The delay on the part of the Congress to declare its candidate for the Lahaul and Spiti Assembly byelection has made party workers uneasy because BJP candidate Ravi Thakur has already intensified his campaign in the district.

Thakur is visiting door to door in the Assembly constituency to seek the support of voters in the byelection. On the other hand, Congress workers in the district are waiting for the party to declare the candidate.

Congress workers said that there was strong resentment against Thakur, a turncoat, in Lahaul and Spiti. But in the absence of the Congress candidate, they were unable to intensify the election campaign. They added, “To take advantage of the situation, it is necessary for the Congress to declare its candidate for the Lahaul and Spiti Assembly byelection without further delay so that the campaign can be intensified.”

There is a long list of Congress ticket aspirants in Lahaul and Spiti. They are in a dilemma whether to start campaigning or not.

