Congress’s anti-Kangana remarks insult to Chhoti Kashi: Modi

Dipender Manta

Mandi, May 24

Accusing the Congress of being ‘beti virodhi’ (anti-daughters), Prime Minister Narendra Modi today exhorted the people to punish the Congress for making derogatory remarks against actress Kangana Ranaut, which was an insult of not just Choti Kashi (Mandi) but entire Himachal.

“Congress ne Mandi ka naam lekar Kangana ji ke liye jo bhaddi batan kahi hain who Chhoti Kashi Mandi aur Himachal ka apmaan hai. Himachal ki har beti ka apmaan hai (By making derogatory remarks against Kangana, Congress has not just insulted Mandi but every daughter of Himachal),” he said while accusing the Congress of being anti-women. Modi addressed two rallies at Mandi and Nahan today.

Hitting out at Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh and his family without naming them, he said, “Congress ka shahi parivar ghor beti virodhi hai. Poori Congress mahila virodhi hai (Congress and the royal family is anti-girls).” He exhorted people to teach a lesson to such people who have no respect for women.

Land of goddesses Congress ka shahi parivar ghor beti virodhi hai. Poori Congress mahila virodhi hai. Teach a lesson to such people. In a state like HP where people worship Goddess Shikari Mata, Maa Jwala, Bhimakali and Chintpurni, the shahi parivar (royal family) has not even apologised for the derogatory remarks against Kangana. —Narendra Modi, Prime Minister

Modi said in a state like Himachal where people worship Goddess Shikari Mata, Maa Jwala, Bhimakali and Chintpurni, the shahi parivaar (royal family) has not even apologised for the derogatory remarks against Kangana. He said Kangana would become the voice of the people of Mandi if she wins.

“BJP and NDA are all set to get a comfortable majority to form the government. However, if Himachal will give four seats to BJP, it will be an added advantage (sone pe suhagga).” Himachal is going to hit a hat-trick by ensuring BJP’s victory on all four seats like in 2014 and 2019, he added. He said Congress is taking Himachal on the path of destruction. So, people must secure the state’s future by ensuring victory of all six BJP candidates in the Assembly bypoll.

Taking a walk down memory lane, he reminisced that the historic decision to construct the Ram Temple at Ayodhya was taken in Himachal. “It was this resolve taken on the divine land of Himachal to build Lord Ram Temple and your support that gave me the strength to end the 500 year-long wait for the temple,” he remarked.

“If your vote had not given me the strength to build Lord Ram Temple, then as per the wishes of the Congress, the temple would not have become a reality,” he said. It is your vote power which helped me to remove Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, implement CAA to give citizenship to non-Muslim migrants and implement one rank, one pension for ex-servicemen,” he said listing the achievements of his 10 year regime.

Modi said Congress does want the nation to progress as it wants people to continue living in poverty. “Congress wants to revoke Article 370, CAA and is opposed to the Uniform Civil Code. It supports Shariyat law as it promotes communalism, casteism and nepotism,” he alleged.

He said that Congress leaders are cowards as they even hesitate to take the name of Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama whom he has met several times. “Congress is leading the state on the path of disaster so it is essential to free the state from the clutches of Congress,” Modi urged while seeking votes for the six BJP candidates in the Assembly bypoll.

