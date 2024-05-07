Congress’s Anuradha Rana gets rousing welcome in Keylong

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 6

The Lahaul and Spiti District Congress Committee has welcomed the decision of the party high command to nominate Anuradha Rana, a core party worker and zila parishad chairperson, as the party candidate for the Assembly byelection in Lahaul and Spiti.

On her arrival at Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district today, she was given a rousing welcome by her supporters and residents of the district.

Anuradha Rana thanked all party leaders in Himachal Pradesh and Delhi who supported her candidature for the Assembly byelection against BJP candidate Ravi Thakur.

Rana assured the people of Lahaul and Spiti that she would be available to serve them round the clock after becoming the MLA and they could contact her directly. She appealed them to support her in the election and ensure her victory by a huge margin of votes.

Gyalsan Thakur, president of the District Congress Committee, said, “We welcome the decision of the party. The party workers will work hard for Anuradha Rana’s victory.”

