Una: Congress’s Raizada, Satpal Satti of BJP in war of words

Una, May 2

BJP MLA Satpal Singh Satti and former Una MLA Satpal Raizada, who is the Congress candidate for the Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat against BJP’s Anurag Thakur, today entered in a war of words.

During a public meeting in Kotla Kalan village, Raizada had said Thakur, who had been representing the Hamirpur segment in the Lok Sabha for 15 years, had nothing to showcase in terms of his achievements. He said there was not a single reputed Central institute in the constituency, which Thakur claimed to have brought with his own efforts.

Reacting to Raizada’s statement, Satti addressed mediapersons at the BJP office near Una and counted the achievements and contributions of Thakur in the three districts falling in the Hamirpur parliamentary segment.

Satti said the PGI Satellite Hospital here, medical college in Hamirpur and AIIMS-Bilaspur were three big achievements, which were the outcome of the combined efforts of JP Nadda and Thakur.

He further said Thakur was instrumental in opening three Central schools, initiating work on the Rs 400 crore ethanol plant in Jeetpur Bahedi village, Swan River channelisation at a cost of Rs 1200 crore, and starting seven new trains and two rail underbridges, all in Una district.

The BJP leader said in Bilaspur, Thakur was the key person in constructing the Luhnu Cricket Ground, Hydro Engineering College and four-lane project from Kiratpur to Manali that had reduced the travel time by two and a half hours. He further said the Nadaun Cricket Stadium in Hamirpur was also result of Anurag Thakur’s vision.

Satti also said Raizada could not name a single civil structure, for which he could be credited.

