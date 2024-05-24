‘Communal, casteist and nepotistic’: PM Modi slams INDIA bloc members at ‘Vijay Sankalp’ rally in Himachal Pradesh’s Nahan

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Nahan (Himachal Pradesh), May 24

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hit out at the opposition INDIA bloc accusing its members of practising a politics of “communalism, caste and dynasties”.

Addressing a ‘Vijay Sankalp’ rally in Sirmaur district’s Nahan to garner support for BJP candidate for Shimla Lok Sabha seat Suresh Kashyap, the Prime Minister also accused the Congress of not fulfilling its promise of providing one lakh jobs to the youth of the state.

The Congress never care about the deprived lot, but we have given them 10 per cent reservation, Modi said.

Taking the Congress to task for “messing up” the Hattee issue, he said they did not give reservation to them, “but I’ve granted them the reservation to repay the debt I own to these people”.

Modi also accused the Congress of snatching the reservation for OBC and giving it to Muslims.

The Prime Minister cautioned the voters against the INDI alliance members and said they were "playing games" to destroy the nation.

“The Congress boycotted the ‘pranpratishta’ of Ram Temple at Ayodhya. Congmen are now saying that they will lock the temple if they come to power,” he said.

Modi said the BJP is fully committed for the development of Himachal as it has already opened institutes like IIIT, IIM and AIIIMS in the state.

He said Modi's guarantee of free ration to the poor would continue for the next five years.

He said 3 crore women would be made lakhpati didis nationally and thousands from Himachal would also benefit from it.

The PM asked the women if they had received Rs 1,500 samman nidhi as promised by the Congress. He said Modi’s free power guarantee would also be fulfilled.

At the rally, party workers raised the slogans, like ‘Abki baar 400 paar’ and ‘Suresh Kashyap dusri baar’.

Meanwhile, residents faced inconvenience due to diversion of the route. Office-goers as well as schoolchildren had to walk for over 1 km after they were stopped by security men at ITI on the Nahan-Kumarhatti highway.

PTI adds: Prime Minister Modi, while addressing a poll rally in Mandi, accused the state government of selectively distributing Central aid meant for victims of last year's floods and promised to find out where the money went once he returns to power.

The Prime Minister also called Himachal Pradesh the "sankalp bhumi" for construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, referring to the pledge taken by the BJP in Palampur to build the temple.

The BJP national executive passed a resolution for construction of the Ram temple during its Palampur meeting in June 1989.

