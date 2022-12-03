Conspiracy to defame pharma industry: MP Kishan Kapoor

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, December 2

BJP Kangra MP Kishan Kapoor today said that there was a conspiracy to defame the pharma industry of Himachal.

Kapoor, in a press note issued here, said that Himachal emerged as a pharma hub of the country after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee gave an industrial package.

“The pharma industry of the state has played a significant role in reducing the dependence of the country on foreign drug companies. It also helps in providing cheap and effective drugs to people in India as well as many other countries. Himachal has grown as the biggest pharma hub of Asia. Another feather was added when Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently announced a bulk drug park in the state,” he added.

Kapoor said that it was a matter of concern that the samples of medicines allegedly manufactured in Himachal were failing tests at various levels. The state government should take strict action against officials who failed to ensure compliance of standards in drugs manufactured here to clear the blot on the pharma industry, he added.

The MP said the drug industry was expanding in the state but it was a matter of concern that unscrupulous people were manufacturing spurious drugs. “These people are involved in a conspiracy to defame our pharma industry and they should be exposed,” he added.