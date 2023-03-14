Constitute JPC to hold probe into Hindenburg issue: Cong

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 13

Led by state party president Pratibha Singh, the Congress took out a protest march to Raj Bhavan here today demanding the constitution of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe into the allegations against the Adani Group levelled in the Hindenburg report. “We have submitted a memorandum to the President of India through Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla in this regard,” said Pratibha.

Kuldeep Rathore, former state president and Theog MLA, alleged that public institutions like the SBI and the LIC had invested in the Adani Group companies.

He said that the government was running away from constituting a JPC to probe into the issue. “If the Centre has nothing to hide, why is it not constituting a JPC into the matter?” asked Rathore.

“We have demanded that the JPC should be constituted at the earliest to probe the matter,” said Rathore, adding that Congress workers have held protests outside Raj Bhavans across the country to press for the JPC against Adani Group.

The Congress workers also raised slogans against the rising inflation and unemployment.