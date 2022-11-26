Constitution Day at APG University

The Law Department of APG Shimla University celebrated National Constitution Day on Friday. State Legal Services Authority (SLSA) member secretary Prem Pal Ranta was the chief guest. He appealed to the students to create legal awareness among people and motivated them to join the SLSA as paralegal volunteers.

Ranta told the students about the fundamentals of the Constitution, which was a reflection of Indian culture, traditions and aspirations. He also told them about legal aid being provided to economically weaker sections of society. He said the SLSA would organise camps and awareness activities to promote legal aid, especially in rural areas, and students volunteers would be paid a stipend for their services.

Seminar on cholesterol control

The Internal Medicine and Biochemistry Department of AIIMS, Bilaspur, organised a seminar on cholesterol control on Friday. AIIMS Director Dr Veer Singh Negi encouraged people to adopt healthy eating habits. Dr Suman Puri, founder and president, Lipid Association of India, and Dr Rajesh Bhawani, principal, Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College, Ner Chowk, also addressed the participants. Students of five government medical colleges in the state participated in a quiz organised on the occasion.

