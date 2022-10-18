Construct bus stand at Panchrukhi

The Transport Department should start the construction of a bus stand at Panchrukhi at the earliest. In its absence, commuters remain stranded at the crossing due to haphazard parking and absence of a traffic signal. Parking of buses close to the railway crossing adds to the woes of the commuters. A bus stand is the only solution to these problems.

— Anil Vyas, Panchrukhi

Servers down at ration depots in Shimla

Servers at several ration depots in the city are down. Thus, consumers are facing problem in collecting ration. The ration depots should consider making alternative arrangements to avoid inconvenience to the customers. — Sandeep, Shimla

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribuneinvites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com