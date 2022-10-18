Construct bus stand at Panchrukhi

The Transport Department should start the construction of a bus stand at Panchrukhi at the earliest. In its absence, commuters remain stranded at the crossing due to haphazard parking and absence of a traffic signal. Parking of buses close to the railway crossing adds to the woes of the commuters. A bus stand is the only solution to these problems.
— Anil Vyas, Panchrukhi
Servers down at ration depots in Shimla
Servers at several ration depots in the city are down. Thus, consumers are facing problem in collecting ration. The ration depots should consider making alternative arrangements to avoid inconvenience to the customers. — Sandeep, Shimla
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribuneinvites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Interpol meet: PM Modi calls international community to ‘eliminate safe havens’ for terrorists, criminals and the corrupt
Said when the ‘forces of good cooperate, the forces of crime...
Interpol meet: Pakistan’s FIA chief stays mum on whereabouts of fugitive terrorists Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar
Mohsin Butt is heading a two-member Pakistan delegation
7 dead as helicopter ferrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashes; President Murmu, PM Modi condole loss of lives
The chopper bursts into flames near Jungle Chatti en route t...
Indus Waters Treaty: World Bank appoints neutral expert, chairman of Court of Arbitration
Decision in view of disagreements and differences between In...
Panel holds Sasikala 'guilty' of Jayalalithaa's death
TN govt tables reports in Assembly, panel blames Sasikala fo...