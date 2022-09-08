Construct embankment to protect road

The stretch of the Panchrukhi-Pahra-Lambagaon road passing through Ward No. 4 of Ladoh often gets damaged due to flooding of a small rivulet running parallel to it. This stretch of the road is always under threat of caving in which can cause a major mishap. An embankment should be constructed along the rivulet’s bank to ensure that the road doesn’t cave in.

Satish, Panchrukhi

Take action against those triggering clashes at HPU

Clashes between student's organisation members, especially those belonging to the ABVP and the SFI, have become a frequent affair at the Himachal Pradesh University and colleges in Shimla. In some incidents, bladed weapons have also been used. The college administration should take strict action against those responsible for such clashes. — Ramit, Shimla

Frequent power cuts in Shoghi

The gram panchayats in Shoghi area have been facing frequent power cuts over the past few weeks. The situation is causing a lot of inconvenience to people and small businesses. The department should find and repair the snag in order to provide relief to the people at the earliest. — Narender, Shoghi

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com