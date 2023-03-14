Construct tunnels to promote tourism, samiti urges Sukhu

Our Correspondent

Chamba, March 13

The Mugla Vikas Samiti of Chamba has hailed the government’s decision to construct a tunnel from Chamba to Chowari to ensure connectivity with the district headquarters.

Another tunnel could also be constructed below the Sach Pass to connect the Pangi valley surrounded by high mountains, samiti president Hari Ram Puri said in a letter written to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Puri expressed hope that the construction of tunnels would pave the way for creating an enchanting tourist circuit of Chandigarh, Kullu, Manali, Atal Tunnel, Lahaul, Pangi, Chamba and Pathankot, thereby promoting tourism business. Moreover, these tunnels through virgin hills would provide a comfortable journey to tourists.