Construction machine disrupts traffic in Shimla

A machine for mixing construction material was placed in the middle of the Lakkar Bazaar-RKMV road in Shimla on Sunday. Although there was less traffic due to the weekend, many commuters had to face inconvenience as the machine almost blocked the road. Contractors should ensure that enough space is left for motorists and pedestrians to safely cross the road. Rohit, Shimla

Negligent parking leads to snarl-ups

Vehicles parked along roads in the Kotwali market is leading to frequent traffic jams in the area. The police should take stringent action against violators in order to keep illegal parking along roads in check and provide relief to commuters. —Rajiv Chaudhary, Dharamsala

Sinking Dharamkot road a threat to buildings

The road passing through Dharamkot has been sinking at many places, posing a risk to commuters as well as nearby buildings located below the road. The administration must take immediate measures to address the problem. —Sulekh Sharma, McLeodganj

