 Construction machine disrupts traffic in Shimla : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • Construction machine disrupts traffic in Shimla
What Our Readers Say

Construction machine disrupts traffic in Shimla

Construction machine disrupts traffic in Shimla


A machine for mixing construction material was placed in the middle of the Lakkar Bazaar-RKMV road in Shimla on Sunday. Although there was less traffic due to the weekend, many commuters had to face inconvenience as the machine almost blocked the road. Contractors should ensure that enough space is left for motorists and pedestrians to safely cross the road. Rohit, Shimla

Negligent parking leads to snarl-ups

Vehicles parked along roads in the Kotwali market is leading to frequent traffic jams in the area. The police should take stringent action against violators in order to keep illegal parking along roads in check and provide relief to commuters. —Rajiv Chaudhary, Dharamsala

Sinking Dharamkot road a threat to buildings

The road passing through Dharamkot has been sinking at many places, posing a risk to commuters as well as nearby buildings located below the road. The administration must take immediate measures to address the problem. —Sulekh Sharma, McLeodganj

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

#Shimla

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Sports

After perfect 10, India meets its waterloo in final; Australia lift sixth ODI world cup title

2
Trending

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's touching act steals the show at India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final

3
Punjab

Punjab-born Irish man eyes Guinness record for double ‘Earth Walk’

4
World Cup 2023

Kapil Dev says wasn’t invited for World Cup final, so did not go there

5
India

IAF's first bomber unit and the first to use jet aircraft in combat marks 75 years

6
World Cup 2023 India vs Australia

ICC World Cup final: India score 240 runs against Australia

7
Chandigarh

Miss Universe 2023: Chandigarh girl Shweta Sharda makes it to semi-finals

8
Entertainment

Sheynnis Palacios from Nicaragua crowned Miss Universe 2023

9
Business

Ousted OpenAI CEO Altman discusses possible return, mulls new AI venture

10
Entertainment

Karisma Kapoor's Amritsar visit was about Golden Temple, positive energy and delicious food

Don't Miss

View All
Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Himachal: Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house
Trending

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house

80 yrs on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension
Punjab

80 years on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension

Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country
J & K

Kashmir: Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country

No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

Top News

Air pollution levels creep up in Delhi

Air pollution levels creep up in Delhi

The city's Air Quality Index stands at 338 at 8 am on Monday

Sixth body recovered in London house fire that killed 5 Hindus

Sixth body recovered in London house fire that killed 5 Indian-origin people

Ratra's husband Aroen Kishen who managed to escape the fire ...

Kingaroos’ giant leap: Billion hopes dashed

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup: Billion hopes dashed as Team India fail to sustain winning streak, lose final to Australia

Plans gone awry for Team India

World Cup: Plans gone awry for Team India

'Heartbreaking moment for every fan': Anushka Sharma hugs Virat Kohli after team India's loss in World Cup 2023 final

'Heartbreaking moment for every fan': Anushka Sharma hugs Virat Kohli after team India's loss in World Cup final


Cities

View All

ASI’s murder case: Prime suspect among 2 nabbed

ASI’s murder case: Prime suspect among 2 nabbed

Take action against Manjinder Singh Sirsa: Paramjit Singh Sarna to Akal Takht Jathedar

Martyrs of two World Wars paid tributes at Sultanwind

Finally, direction towers freed of congratulatory messages

Phone seized from Sidhu Moosewala case suspect in Goindwal Sahib jail

144 FIRs registered in Bathinda; teams formed to keep vigil

144 FIRs registered for stubble burning in Bathinda; teams formed to keep vigil

FRI experts kick off tree survey in Chandigarh

FRI experts kick off tree survey in Chandigarh

Gynae ward incident: Police seek details from PGI authorities

Cricket fans in Chandigarh disheartened

49 species of migratory birds identified, no waterfowl

Open House: What measures can be taken in future to enforce restrictions on bursting of crackers?

Air pollution levels creep up in Delhi

Air pollution levels creep up in Delhi

Delhi eases restrictions as air pollution levels improve

Take action against Manjinder Singh Sirsa: Paramjit Singh Sarna to Akal Takht Jathedar

Delhi L-G ‘refuses’ to consider Bamnoli land acquisition report

Devotees throng Yamuna ghats in Delhi for Chhath Puja

World Cup Final: Streets wear deserted look as Jalandhar soaks in cricket fervour

World Cup Final: Streets wear deserted look as Jalandhar soaks in cricket fervour

Balwant Singh Kapur Hockey meet: Ludhiana, Shahbad Markanda schools win opening ties, secure 3 points each

Handball title clash today in Nawanshahr

Chhath Puja: Over 40,000 migrants offer ‘ark’ to setting sun in Phagwara

Open House: What were the reasons for the worsening of AQI after Diwali?

Subsidy for setting up biogas plant using stubble proving inadequate

Subsidy for setting up biogas plant using stubble proving inadequate

Cops quiz workers in Ludhiana hosiery unit owner kidnapping case

Farmer unions say land ‘forcibly’ acquired for NHAI re-occupied

2 held after youth dies of drug overdose

SHO suspended for ‘failure’ to control crime

Ministers inaugurate road development projects

Ministers inaugurate road development projects in Sanaur

Chhath Puja celebrated at Patiala Locomotive Works