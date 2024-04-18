Construction of Holi-Uttrala road top priority: Kangana Ranaut

Our Correspondent

Chamba, April 17

On the second day of her election tour to Bharmour Assembly segment in Chamba district, Bollywood actress and BJP’s Mandi Lok Sabha candidate Kangana Ranaut hit campaign trail in remote villages.

Ranaut addressed back-to-back election meetings in Kugti, Harsar, Poolan, Garola and Holi villages. She was accompanied by Bharmour legislator Janak Raj and Dalhousie MLA DS Thakur.

In her address at Holi, Ranaut promised to fulfil the longstanding demand of the Holi-Uttrala road. She emphasized the urgency of addressing the problem, which has affected the lives of people for decades.

The Holi-Uttrala road, which was to connect Holi with Uttrala in Baijnath subdivision of Kangra, was first proposed in 1972 but is still under construction. Due to the absence of road, people of Holi and Uttrala need to take a detour of about 200 kms to visit their relatives on either sides of the Dhauladhar range.

Ranaut promised that if elected, her top priority would be to construct the Holi-Uttrala road and address the issues faced by the rural population, especially in the tribal areas of Bharmour.

She criticised the Congress party, accusing it of corruption and mismanagement, even in the distribution of subsidized food supplies.

Speaking at the rally, Kangana highlighted the need to trust the democratic process over the traditional feudal system, signalling a shift towards a more inclusive governance approach. Ranaut expressed confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and urged people to vote for a strong leadership that prioritized national unity, integrity and development.

Striking an emotional chord, Kangana also addressed the gathering in Mandyali dialect and fondly recalled her connection with Bharmour, mentioning that during her brother’s wedding, she had invited a local folk singer to perform traditional songs. She expressed her love for the region and its people, promising to work tirelessly for their welfare if elected as their representative in the Lok Sabha.

