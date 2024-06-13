Construction of Kupvi college building: Himachal Pradesh High Court tell state to file fresh status report

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, June 12

The HP High Court today directed the state government to file a fresh status report informing therein that what steps it has taken for the construction of a building for Government Degree College, Kupvi, Shimla. During the course of hearing, the counsel for the state has filed a status report stating therein that process for filling up the vacant posts in the Kupvi college has started and steps have already been taken to fill up the vacant posts along with certain other posts.

After perusing the same, a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Satyen Vaidya observed that “ss regards the land being made available for running the said college, a report had been filed on September 6, 2023 that certain land has been identified and finalised for construction of a building for the said college. The respondents would file a status report on this aspect by the next date of hearing.”

While passing this direction, the court listed the matter for further hearing on August 7. The court passed this order on a public interest litigation based on a news item published in The Tribune on May 25, 2023 (Year on, no teacher at this HP College, classes in storeroom).

Taking cognisance of the report, the court last year treated this news item as a PIL and had sought reply from the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary (Education), Director (Higher Education). After perusal of reply from the officials, the court found that the news item was absolutely correct and reflects the deplorable state of affairs with regard to the staff posted at the Kupvi college.

The news item reported that the college started in July 2022 and 72 students have been enrolled in the college. The college has five peons and a clerk, however, no teacher has been appointed thus far. There has been no regular teacher throughout the session. The newspaper item further stated that the Kupvi college was not having its own building and classes were started in a storeroom of nearby senior secondary school.

