Construction of two tunnels begins on P'kot- Mandi road

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, October 7

In a major breakthrough, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) started the construction of double-lane two twin tube tunnels in the first phase of Pathankot- Mandi four lane project between Bhed khud and Sunui in Kangra district.

Gurugram-based company awarded contract The first tunnel with a length of 700 meters will bypass Kotla town while the second tunnel will bypass Hanuman stretch of the old highway, which is prone to landslides

Gurugram-based company has been assigned the job to construct both the tunnels. The total cost of this phase has been estimated at Rs 523 crores

Talking to Tribune, Anil Sen, Project Director, NHAI, said the first tunnel with a length of 700 meters will bypass Kotla town while the second tunnel will bypass Hanuman stretch of the old highway which is prone to large-scale landslides during monsoon. He said at present the execution of tunnels was going on in three portals while construction for the fourth portal will be taken up later. Sen termed it major achievement of the NHAI and hoped for early completion of the project.

He said Gurugram-based Gabber Construction Company had been assigned the job to construct both the tunnels. The total cost of this phase has been estimated at Rs 523 crores, inclusive of the cost of the tunnels.

The 219-km Pathankot- Mandi road is one of strategic road projects of the Government of India, which links Pathankot with Leh, Ladakh and other forward areas. Considering the defence requirements, the Centre wants to complete it at the earliest.

Sen said the DPR prepared by Joint Ventures and Infrastructure Casta Limited, a private company, in 2016 would remain the same in the first 154-km section of highway and would only be amended in the last 65 km falling in Mandi district to avoid the cutting of hills as the area had difficult topography with high mountains.

The NHAI had laid special stress on minimum cutting of hills, avoiding inconvenience to people residing along the highway and avoid dislocation of business establishments. The distance between Pathankot and Mandi would be reduced from 219 km to 171 km when the four-lane road is completed.