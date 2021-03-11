Construction waste dumped illegally on banks of Beas

Dipender Manta
Mandi, May 5
Construction waste is being dumped at a parking lot on the banks of the Beas near the Victoria Bridge at Khaliyar in Mandi district for the past few days. The district administration had developed a temporary parking lot near the river which is generally used during political events.
According to local residents, some people dumped construction waste material brought from distant places at the parking lot along the riverbanks, posing serious threat to its ecology. They said that earlier the offenders dumped excavated material at night but for the past some days, they had been dumping construction waste in broad daylight.
Birender Kumar, a resident of Khaliyar, said, “We have noticed trucks near the Beas during night hours and construction waste being dumped there. The waste dumping is posing a serious threat to the area and the river”.
Local residents have shared the videos of
illegal dumping of construction waste near the river with the district administration, requesting stern action against the offenders.
Mandi Sadar Sub Divisional Magistrate Ritika Jindal said, “I have ordered the Pollution Control Board, Mining Department and the police to look into the matter
and take strict action against the offenders. The matter came to my notice on Wednesday when someone shared the pictures and videos of illegal dumping of construction waste in the area”.
