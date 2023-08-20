Consult experts , find solution to people's woes: Speaker

Our Correspondent

Chamba, August 19

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania has directed the Public Works Department (PWD) to consult technical experts for working out a solution to the problems of people living in the landslide-affected area near Narola Gala on the Lahdu-Tunuhati-Chamba link road in the district.

He gave these instructions to department officials while inspecting the landslide-affected area at Narola Gala Burj during his visit yesterday.

He said the construction of the second phase of the Hawardi bridge, pending for the past several years, should also be started. A sum of about Rs 9 crore would be spent on the construction the bridge, he added.

He asked the Block Development Officer (BDO) to sanction works worth up to Rs 1 lakh under the Mahatma Gandhi National Employment Guarantee Act. He also inspected the landslide-affected area at Lahed-Parwat in the Lahru gram panchayat, Trimath Ward No 3, Narola Gala Burj, Lahed-Parwat, Lahdu Pul and Kumhar Gala.

