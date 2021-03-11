Contest in Himachal Assembly poll only between Congress, BJP: Sikander Kumar

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 8

The newly-elected Rajya Sabha MP from the state, Sikander Kumar, said the contest in the forthcoming Assembly election will be directly between the BJP and the Congress. The state will got to polls likely by end of December this year.

The BJP leader, who is on a one-day visit here today, met the party workers. He received a warm welcome on his arrival in Mandi town.

Addressing the workers at circuit house, he said, “There is no chance for the rise of a third front in the state politics. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was only creating hype through the media, while it has no roots in the state. BJP is confident to win the Assembly election. The target is to win more than 50 seats.”

Calling the Congress a party of a family, he added that it was on decline. “It is the BJP where a tea seller can become the PM and the son of a carpenter can be the Chief Minister,” Kumar said.

Expressing his gratitude toward BJP leadership, the MP said by electing him the party has given representation to the entire Scheduled Caste community in the Rajya Sabha. “It is a matter of pride that a person belonging to the SC can rise to such a level. It is only possible in the BJP,” he added.

He also claimed that the Congress had tried to stop his appointment as the vice chancellor of the Himachal Pradesh University.