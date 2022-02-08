Contraband seized, 3 Haryana youths held

Tribune News Service

Solan, February 7

Paonta Sahib police have arrested three Haryana youth for possessing 382 grams of contraband during a special naka laid in the wee hours by the Rajban police today.

The police team signalled a car (HR-26CB-9326), which was coming from a forest area through the Jambukhala link road to Kishenkot, to stop at Kishenkot around this morning. The police had got the information that the occupants possessed contraband. When searched, 360 grams opium and 22 grams heroin was found in polythene bags hidden in the car’s dash board.

DSP Paonta Sahib Bir Bahadur informed that three Haryana youth Virender (22), Satish (35) and Pawan (27), all of whom hail from Bhiwani district, have been arrested for possessing 382 grams contraband. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act.

Further probe was underway to know where this contraband was supposed to be sold as well as to trace its original source.