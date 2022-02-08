Contraband seized, 3 Haryana youths held

Solan, February 7
Paonta Sahib police have arrested three Haryana youth for possessing 382 grams of contraband during a special naka laid in the wee hours by the Rajban police today.
The police team signalled a car (HR-26CB-9326), which was coming from a forest area through the Jambukhala link road to Kishenkot, to stop at Kishenkot around this morning. The police had got the information that the occupants possessed contraband. When searched, 360 grams opium and 22 grams heroin was found in polythene bags hidden in the car’s dash board.
DSP Paonta Sahib Bir Bahadur informed that three Haryana youth Virender (22), Satish (35) and Pawan (27), all of whom hail from Bhiwani district, have been arrested for possessing 382 grams contraband. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act.
Further probe was underway to know where this contraband was supposed to be sold as well as to trace its original source.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi
‘Beta jaisa bhi hoga, woh hi adhyaksh banega’: PM’s veiled s...
All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday
Polling in 58 assembly seats in 11 districts
Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told
NCRB data shows 9,140 people died by suicide due to unemploy...
BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab
BSF recovers RDX, IED-making items
CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26
Datesheet to be released soon