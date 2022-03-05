Contract jobs for HRTC peacemeal workers

Shimla, March 4
The state government has decided to bring peacemeal workers of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) serving since 2011 on contract, said Transport Minister Bikram Singh here today.
He said there were 823 peacemeal workers, including ITI, non-ITI and those working in other sectors. As many as 631 peacemeal workers had been brought on contract on priority, as per the policy, while the remaining would be given the benefit, according to their skills. The minister said the government had also decided to provide employment to 49 persons in the Transport Department on compassionate grounds. —
