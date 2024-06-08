Contractor booked for ITI student’s death

Our Correspondent

Una, June 7

The police have booked a contractor in connection with the death of a student on the ITI-Una campus.

Last year, the victim, who was a student of ITI-Bangana, accidentally fell from the third floor of the institute, leaving him dead. The victim had fallen in the shaft vent area where space was kept to install a lift. At the time of the incident, district-level ITI games were being held on the ITI-Una campus.

According to the Una police, Pawan Kumar, father of the deceased, a resident of Dhundla village in Bangana subdivision, complained to the police that the incident happened because there was no sign board near the site to warn the students who had gathered for the district-level games.

A case under Section 336 and 304-A of the IPC was registered against the contractor at the Una Sadar police station. The contractor was undertaking civil works at ITI-Una.

