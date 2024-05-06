Contradiction in BJP stand on OPS: Negi

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 5

Jagat Singh Negi, Minister for Revenue and Horticulture, today claimed that there was a major contradiction in the stand of the BJP’s Central leadership and the state leadership on the continuation of the Old Pension Scheme. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared in the Rajya Sabha that OPS will not be brought back, and it has been stopped in all BJP governed states from going ahead. However, the state BJP leaders are saying that they will continue the OPS in the state,” Negi said in a press conference here today.

Challenging the BJP state leadership, Negi said they should convince the Centre government to return Rs 9,000 crore of the employees and the state government deducted under New Pension Scheme. “This is a huge amount and could be used for several development purposes in the state. If the state BJP is serious about continuing the OPS, then they should get this amount back from the Centre,” said Negi.

Negi further accused the BJP, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, of peddling lies to shift the attention and focus from real issues like unemployment, growing inequality, etc. “The Prime Minister had promised to the apple growers of the state that he would look after their interests. The PM, however, did not keep his word, and reduced the import duty on apple. As a result, the import has increased a lot and apple growers of the state, Kashmir and Uttarakhand are facing a serious threat,” said Negi.

Responding to the question regarding Kangana Ranaut, the BJP candidate from the Mandi Parliamentary constituency, Negi said the Congress respected every woman but “idiotic” statements can’t be tolerated. “If someone says we got independence after 2014, it can’ be tolerated. Such an idiotic statement show the direction in which our democracy is heading,” said Negi.

