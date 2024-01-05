Contribute to nation’s progress: Governor to youth

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 4

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla exhorted the youth to make valuable contribution in nation building with the vision of ‘Ek Bharat-Shrestha Bharat’. The Governor was addressing Kashmiri students participating in the Cultural Study Tour 2024 organised by the Media Students Association and Indian Media Centre-Haryana under the joint aegis of Panchanaad Research Institute at Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

The Governor said, “From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, India was one and we should participate in each other’s happiness and sorrows, which was also the sole objective of this trip. Every youth should maintain the unity and integrity of the country and this feeling is further strengthened by such cultural study trips. During this Amrit Kaal every person should participate and contribute for development of India.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bharat #Shimla #Shiv Pratap Shukla