Control room set up to check sale of liquor on black market

Our Correspondent

NURPUR, MAY 12

In order to check black marketing of liquor during the Lok Sabha elections, the state Tax and Excise Department has set up a control room on the premises of office of the Deputy Commissioner, Revenue District state Tax and Excise, Nurpur on Sunday.

DC, Revenue District Preet Pal Singh said this control room would work round the clock and any person could convey information on the control room number 01893-226031. He said the State Tax and Excise Department had intensified checking on the inter-state border areas of Nurpur. “Four special checkpoints have been set up at different locations of the interstate border in the district,” he said.

The DC said after the enforcement of the model code of conduct in the state, the department had seized liquor worth over Rs 1.65 crore in this revenue district. A special drive launched by the department against black marketing of liquor would continue in future.

#Lok Sabha #Nurpur