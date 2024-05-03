Controlling growing drug trade, cybercrime top priority, says DGP

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 2

Newly appointed Director General of Police Atul Verma here today said that his priority would be to control the increasing drug trade in the state as well as the increasing cybercrime cases.

Victims suferring huge losses Approx 60,000 complaint of cybercrime are received every year. Most of the cyber criminals are from other states while the state only has victims who are suffering huge losses. Therefore, there is a need to focus on it — Atul Verma, director general of police

While addressing the media during a press conference here today, the DGP said that his focus would be on reducing the demand of drugs as the problem could not be solved until the demand is curtailed. He said that in order to reduce the demand for drugs, many initiatives will be taken like training of counsellors, improvement of de addiction centres, outpatient treatment in place of in-patient treatment and involvement of doctors, etc.

He said that after drug trade, his main focus would be dealing with cybercrime. “Approx 60,000 complaint of cybercrime are received every year. Most of the cyber criminals are from other states while the state only has victims who are suffering huge losses. Therefore, there is a need to focus on it,” he said.

Talking about the women safety in the state, Verma said that Himachal was safe for girls and women. “Girls here can safely travel in public transport in Shimla something you cannot say about some other states which is a matter of pride. However, the incidents which have taken place recently will have to be taken seriously,” he said.

He also said the recent crime cases against women would be investigated thoroughly and the culprits punished. Verma further said that law and order in the state was very good and there was no organized crime. “Stray incidents that have taken place in the state will be reviewed,” he added.

“Himachal is always in the top three at national level assessment. Our priority will also be on controlling the emerging crimes in the state,” said the DGP.

