Convene meet to curb waste dumping in water bodies: High Court

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, June 17

The Himachal Pradesh High Court today directed the Secretaries of Rural Development and Urban Development to hold a meeting with the respective secretaries of the gram panchayats in the state and also with the municipal councils along with the respective Deputy Commissioners to co-ordinate efforts in the state for management of the solid waste being generated and prevent it being dumped below the national highways or in water bodies.

The court further directed the officials to take appropriate penal action against the miscreants. It further ordered that emphasis would be laid on prevention instead of dealing with the problem after it arises keeping in view the laws pertaining to environment of respective Forest Act and the applicable forest laws in question.

The court further directed both the secretaries to file their replies by the next date and listed the matter for further hearing on August 12. The court passed this order on a Public Interest Litigation filed in this regard.

