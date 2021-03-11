Converts in Himachal to lose privileges

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 13

The Vidhan Sabha today amended the Himachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 20l9, amid opposition by the Congress and CPM against the clause which would deprive the convert of certain privileges.

The amendment makes the law more stringent by forbidding a convert from availing “benefit” of parents’ religion or caste and enhancing the maximum punishment for illegal conversions to 10 years imprisonment from seven years.

Passed by a voice vote, the Himachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill, 2022, also bans mass conversion — described as two or more persons converting at the same time — through force or allurement.

Tabling the Bill, CM Jai Ram Thakur, said, “The manner in which poor people are being enticed to convert to other religions, I feel the need to make the Act even more stringent.” He said there were reports of conversions from places like Ani and Banjar in Kullu.

Congress’ Sukhwinder Sukhu and CPM’s Jagat Singh Negi expressed serious reservations over the amendment.

