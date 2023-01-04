Conviction rate up in NDPS, rape cases: Himachal DGP Sanjay Kundu

Shimla, January 3
The conviction rate in the NDPS, rape and POCSO cases increased in the state last year. More significantly, the total number of such cases decided by courts also rose considerably. While the conviction rate in NDPS cases increased from 28.7 per cent in 2021 to 36.14 per cent in 2022, the number of cases decided by the court jumped from 212 to 368.
Similarly, in the case of rape and POCSO Act, the conviction rate has increased to 40 per cent from 37.3 per cent a year earlier. And the number of cases decided in court has increased from 67 to 170.
“We have ensured deposition by police personnel and private individuals, leading to expeditious disposal of criminal cases and conviction,” said DGP Sanjay Kundu here yesterday. “Also, the overall number of cases related to crime against women and under the NDPS Act have dipped. We are among handful states where cases of crime against women have deceased,” he said.
Kundu said that decline in the cases, increase in conviction rate and the number of cases decided by the court was the result of “good practices” and hard work done by the police department. “On the lines of the New York Police Department, crime data is monitored weekly to reduce the crime,” said Kundu.
“Besides, we have new registers for different crimes such as Register Number 26 for sexual offenders and 29 for drug trafficking operators. Constant monitoring of offenders is preventive measure in tackling time,” he said.
Kundu said that the number of deaths in road accidents had also declined. As against 1,052 persons killed in road accidents in 2021, as many as 982 persons lost their lives last year. “Several measures like scientific traffic equipment, e-challaning, identification of black spots, establishment of road safety clubs, etc have been taken,” he said.
Kundu said the CBI was investigating the police recruitment paper leak case and the state police was providing all assistance to the Central agency.
