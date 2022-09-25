Coop bank manager booked for forgery

Our Correspondent

Una, SEPTEMBER 24

An FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act was filed by the Una police against a former manager and two employees of the local government college branch of Kangra Central Cooperative Bank.

According to a press note, accused Kamal Dev Bhogal, along with two bank employees Sanjeev Kumar and Dinesh, had forged loan documents amounting Rs 80 lakh in the name of four family members of a resident from Dhameta village in Fatehpur tehsil of Kangra district. The fraud was committed a few years ago when Bhogal was the bank manager.

Bhogal had been suspended from the job after some financial irregularities reported in his branch when he was the manager. He is already facing charges in similar cases.

According to the press note, Bhogal, along with the employees, had also forged the signatures of four members of a family on loan applications and had sanctioned them loans amounting to Rs 20 lakh each. Since the ‘loanees’ had no knowledge regarding it, the total amount of Rs 80 lakh had been embezzled by the three accused.

A case under Sections 409, 457, 471, 477-A and 120-B of the IPC and Sections 13(1)(a) read with 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered.