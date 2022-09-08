Jogindra Central Cooperative Bank opens branch in Kasauli

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 7

Health Minister Dr Rajiv Saizal today inaugurated the 33rd branch of Jogindra Central Cooperative Bank at Khalogra village in the Kasauli Assembly segment.

Bank’s MD Yogesh Bhartiya said it was operational since 1924. It has 2.5 lakh customers and executed business of nearly Rs 1,800 crore.

