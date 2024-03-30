 Coordinators for Assembly bypoll to be appointed soon, says Bindal : The Tribune India

  Himachal
Coordinators for Assembly bypoll to be appointed soon, says Bindal

BJP state president Rajeev Bindal presides over the meeting of the party’s State and Parliamentary Constituency Election Management Committee in Una on Friday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 29

State BJP president Rajeev Bindal today said that the party had several able leaders with a vision while the Congress was a sinking ship, which everyone was deserting.

Bindal was speaking at the State and Parliamentary Constituency Election Management Committee meeting at Una. Himachal Pradesh election in-charge Shrikant Sharma, co-incharge Sanjay Tandon, state general secretary (organisation) Siddharthan, general secretary Sikandar Kumar and Bihari Lal Sharma attended the meeting.

He said, “The party cadres are all geared up to ensure the victory of the party candidates in all four Lok Sabha seats and six Assembly constituencies where by-poll will be held on June 1.” He added that the coordinators had already been appointed for the four parliamentary constituencies and now coordinators for all six Assembly segments where byelections were due would also be appointed soon.

Bindal said, “The recent political developments in Himachal Pradesh are the result of suffocation the MLAs were feeling in the Congress government.” He exhorted party workers to be prepared for for the Lok Sabha elections and the six Assembly byelections and hinted that byelections to three other segments represented by Independent MLAs, who had resigned from the House, could also be held.

He said that the situation in the Congress was so bad that it was unable to find candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. “The BJP is confident of winning all four Lok Sabha and six Assembly seats and it will cross the 400 mark in Parliament,” he added.

Tandon said that the BJP would reach out to every household under the Mahasampark Abhiyan. “The Central Government has approved Rs 518.90 crore for the Samdo-Kaza-Gramphoo section package-4 of Lahaul and Spiti district as this strategic route connects Manali to Leh,” he added. The Central Government had approved several mega projects like AIIMS at Bilaspur, several medical colleges and a medical device park for Himachal.

Bindal also spoke about the election calendar, which included important programmes to be followed by the SC Morcha, Mahila Morcha, Beneficiary Contact Campaign, Foundation Day and Ambedkar Jayanti.

