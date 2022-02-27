Cop who 'misbehaved' with MLA suspended

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 26

The policeman, who reportedly misbehaved with Congress MLA from Kusumpti Anirudh Singh, has been suspended.The issue of the misbehaviour by a sub-inspector with the MLA was raised by CLP Leader Mukesh Agnihotri today.

“Misbehaviour or disrespect of an MLA will not be tolerated and the police official has been suspended and sent to the police lines and a departmental inquiry ordered,” Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur informed the House. Thakur said nobody had the right to misbehave with an elected representative, be it the police or any other officer as they were expected to be courteous with everyone.

Appropriation Bill

The Vidhan Sabha today passed the Himachal Pradesh Appropriation Bill, 2022 to facilitate the payment and appropriation of Rs 2,229.94 crore from the consolidated fund for being used for various development works under various sectors during the financial year ending March 31.

A grant-in-aid of Rs 246.62 crore has been made for the HRTC, Rs 173.31 crore for the power sector, Rs 155.16 crore for the Bhanupalli-Bilaspur and Chandigarh-Baddi railway lines, Rs 125.24 crore for the construction of hospitals and the purchase of equipment and Rs 135.85 crore for setting up schools.