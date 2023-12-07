Cops clash at Kaithu Police Lines

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 6

Two groups of police personnel entered into a scuffle at Police Lines, Kaithu, on Tuesday.

A few police personnel got injured and one of them sustained grievous wounds.

He was admitted to a government hospital in the city. Later, he was discharged after treatment. The cause of the scuffle is yet to be ascertained. The district police have registered a case and started the investigation.

#Shimla