Cops clueless about miscreants who vandalised Manikaran

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, March 7

Even over 40 hours after the incident, the Kullu police have no clues about the miscreants who went on the rampage at Manikaran here on Sunday night. The police are not even sure about the exact numbers of hooligans, who vandalised properties in the town or the number of injured. The loss of property was still being assessed.

Kullu SP Sakshi Verma reiterated that the CCTV camera footage were being analysed to establish the identity of the miscreants. They did not go to the local gurdwara or stay there, she said. Enough details about them were not available. Their exact number could not be ascertained. It was a mob-like situation involving around 200 persons, she added.

The SP said the shopkeeper, whose shop was vandalised, and some other residents and vehicle owners had lodged police complaints. Only one person was reported to be injured whose medical examination was conducted. The investigation was on, but no arrest made so far, she added.

She said preventive steps had been taken and heavy police force deployed in the area. A temporary check post had been set up at Hathithan in Bhuntar. The vehicles coming from other states were being checked, she added.