Cops freeze drug peddlers’ properties worth Rs 4.4 crore

Nurpur, June 28

Acting tough on drug peddlers, the police on Thursday froze properties worth Rs 4.47 crore of four persons allegedly involved in the illicit drug trade. The designated NDPS court-cum-competent authority, New Delhi, had issued the freezing orders.

The police have affixed a notice in this regard to their immovable properties made through the illegal drug trade.

As per information provided by Nurpur SP Ashok Ratan, during a special drive against drug trafficking in the interstate border district, the police had busted a gang of drug peddlers on January 31 last year with the arrest of two persons, identified as Rohit Kumar, alias Kukki, (24) of Kahteeb in Gurdashpur district and Vishal (28) of Bhadroya in Nurpur. The SP said they were on their way to Rehan (Nurpur) from Amritsar in a car.

The police were following them from Amritsar and on reaching Jassur, their car entered a service lane where the police had already parked a vehicle to block their way, he said.

“The police had acted swiftly and arrested both of them. The police had recovered 1.1 kg of heroin worth Rs 1.20 crore, 100 tablets of sedative alprazolam and Rs 1,32,00,330 from their possession,” the SP said.

A case under Sections 21, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against them.

The SP said after further investigation into the case, their associate Abhishek, alias Bablu, from Chhani (Damtal) was arrested on February 8, 2023. The police had recovered 31.14 gm of heroin from his house.

He said another member of their gang, identified as Balvinder Singh, alias Chiri, of Tanda in Gurdaspur district was nabbed on March 23, 2023.

The SP said after seizing their immovable properties, the Nurpur SHO had submitted its case for the confirmation of freezing order to the designated NDPS court-cum-competent authority, New Delhi, and after hearing the case, the authority had issued the freezing order.

