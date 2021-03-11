Cops snooping on me, alleges Theog MLA Rakesh Singha

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 9

Theog MLA Rakesh Singha has alleged that he has been put under surveillance by the state government.

The CPM legislator alleged this today after seeing the police presence at the PWD headquarters where he had gone to submit a memorandum regarding the transfer of a junior engineer from Theog.

“The police were already there when we arrived. One of the police officers entered the room of the official I had come to meet along with me. What is this if not surveillance?” asked Singha.

He said the police told him that they had come to maintain law and order. “I am a public representative who can go to government offices to take up the matter of public interest,” he said.

“The police presence is increasing wherever I go to take up the issues of public issues. If I break any law, action can be taken against me. But this is not acceptable,” said Singha.

The MLA said he checked with the Vidhan Sabha Secretary and also called up the DGP to know if he was under surveillance. “The Secretary said no but the DGP hasn’t responded to my call,” he said.