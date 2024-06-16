Cops target Baijnath mining mafia, they continue merrily

Our Correspondent

Palampur, June 15

A team of the Baijnath police today conducted raids at different illegal mining sites on the riverbeds of Binwa river and other local khuds, which are infamous for the practice.

The team, headed by DSP Anil Sharma, is continuing the crackdown against the mining mafia in the Baijnath subdivision. Today’s raiding team comprised DSP Anil Sharma, SHO Bhupinder Singh Thakur and Mining Inspector Chuni Lal. It also conducted raids close to local rivulets near Chobin and seized six tractor-trailers involved in illegal mining, which were released after heavy penalties were imposed on the owners. The DSP said the crackdown would continue till such activities were stopped, which had not only caused huge loss to the state exchequer, but also resulted in environmental degradation. He said the mining mafia had played havoc with the nature as hundreds of deep trenches could be seen on the riverbeds between Baijnath, Chobbu and Chobin.

Despite challans being issued and heavy penalties being imposed under the Mines and Mineral Act, the mining mafia is fearlessly active in Baijnath despite a complete ban on mining on the Beas and its tributaries.

During a visit to affected areas, The Tribune found that the residents of villages around Baijnath deeply resent illegal mining. Over 100 tractor-trailers, mostly without registration number plates, are involved in illegal mining in the Binwa and small rivulets, they said.

The DSP said the police were verifying the names of the owners of the machinery involved in such activities.

During a meeting with the Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police recently, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had given a free hand to the police and departments to rein in the mafia with an iron hand. He categorically said he would not like to see any news in the newspapers pertaining to illegal mining in the state.

