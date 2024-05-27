‘Corporate-friendly’ BJP diluting environmental laws: NGO

Mandi, May 26
Guman Singh, convener of NGO Himalayan Niti Abhiyan, has launched a scathing attack on the Central Government, alleging that environmental laws had been significantly diluted under the BJP regime.
Guman Singh said a draft Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) notification issued by the Central Government in March 2020, and faced widespread backlash for its provisions allowing projects to
proceed without prior environmental clearances, and for weakening other safeguards. Although the draft EIA has not been formally enacted, the Environment Ministry has issued office orders that mirror its controversial provisions, he added. “The BJP, in its manifestos, pledged to expedite the process of granting environmental clearances for industrial and infrastructural projects. Data reveals a stark increase in clearances for wildlife, forest, environment and coastal zone projects between 2018 and 2022, surging from 577 to 12,496. Furthermore, the
average time for securing
environmental clearance has decreased from 600 days (pre-2014) to 162 days in 2017,” he said. “One of the BJP’s key promises in its 2014 manifesto was the interlinking of rivers, yet the implementation has been sluggish. While 30 link projects have been identified since then, only one — the Ken-Betwa Link Project in Madhya Pradesh — has seen progress. However, the project threatens to submerge vast swathes of land, including critical habitats like the Panna Tiger Reserve.”
“In a significant move, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change issued new Forest Conservation Rules (FCR) in June 2022, replacing the previous regulations from 2009. The
latest notification has drawn criticism for altering the
compliance requirements under the Forest Rights Act (FRA), potentially marginalising forest dwellers and indigenous communities,” he said.
“Additionally, concerns have been raised over the recent Green Credit Rules issued by the Centre in February 2024. These rules introduce a methodology for calculating green credits, allowing for their exchange to meet compensatory afforestation requirements. However, this initiative has sparked apprehension, with some viewing it as a guise for promoting green cover expansion while disregarding local concerns and environmental impacts,” he added.
Singh said there was an urgent need to protect the Himalayan region by disapproving mega hydropower projects. There was a need to decentralise tourism. BJP is a corporate-friendly party that allocated projects to
companies who donated to it through electoral bonds, he added. One such case came into notice near Palampur, where a pen stock of a hydel power project burst recently, causing losses to residents. This incident occurred due to substandard work of
company, he said. “Today we need politicians who express their dedication and concern to save the environment. However, unfortunately, no politician is talking about this issue,” said Singh.
