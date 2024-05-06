Corruption in state at its peak : Jai Ram

Solan, May 5
Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur today said corruption was at its peak in the state with goonda tax being collected openly in the Baddi industrial cluster and this was leading to exodus of industries from the state.
“The kind of anarchy that is existing for sale of industrial scrap is unprecedented. A separate department has been created for it, which is working parallel to the government. It is not only harassing the industrialists, but is causing loss to the state,” alleged Thakur while addressing a gathering of people at Baddi.
Attacking the Chief Minister, Thakur said an anti-development government was running in the state. “The Congress government does not have majority. To save the government, the Speaker expelled 15 BJP MLAs. This government has survived by violating democratic values, which is not going to last long. Today the Chief Minister is making wild allegations against our leaders. If he has facts then he should present them to the public. But they have no facts, only lies and all the leaders have filed criminal defamation cases.”
He said the Congress closed thousands of institutions in the state. “The Congress promised jobs to the unemployed after coming to power but 11,000 people were fired without paying their salaries for a year.”
Elaborating on his government’s initiatives, he said: “Without giving any guarantee, we halved the fare of women and waived off electricity and water bills. We gave free treatment of Rs 5 lakh from Himcare besides the Sahara scheme. The Sukhu government, however, closed everything after coming to power.” He lauded the leadership of Narendra Modi and said: “We have capable leadership like Narendra Modi. It is a matter of good fortune and pride for us.”
