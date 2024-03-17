Cotton candy banned for 1 year in state

Shimla, March 16
The Himachal Pradesh Department of Health and Family Welfare has prohibited the manufacturing, storage, distribution and sale of cotton candy, whether packaged or unpackaged, in the state for a period of one year.
An official order has been issued by the Food Safety Commissioner-cum-Secretary (Health), M Sudha Devi. The order states, “Upon examination of cotton candy samples from various districts within, it has come to our attention that these products contain non-permitted and potentially hazardous colour, contravening the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The lab analysis of these samples has unequivocally revealed the presence of unauthorised colour additives.”
“The widespread detection of the non-permitted colour in cotton candy across multiple regions within the state poses significant risk to public health, particularly to children, who are the primary consumers of cotton candy. The consumption of such cotton candy endangers human health,” it added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise policy case: Day after relief from court, ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on March 21
The ninth summons have been issued so that Kejriwal's statem...
Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy
Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh shared the news on social m...
Rewari factory blast: Haryana CM Nayab Saini orders magisterial probe
Around 40 workers were rushed to various hospitals with burn...
Disruptive forces at play in Punjab, says RSS report on farmers’ protest
Flags Nuh violence, anti-Sanatan Dharma remarks in annual re...