Cotton candy banned for 1 year in state

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 16

The Himachal Pradesh Department of Health and Family Welfare has prohibited the manufacturing, storage, distribution and sale of cotton candy, whether packaged or unpackaged, in the state for a period of one year.

An official order has been issued by the Food Safety Commissioner-cum-Secretary (Health), M Sudha Devi. The order states, “Upon examination of cotton candy samples from various districts within, it has come to our attention that these products contain non-permitted and potentially hazardous colour, contravening the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The lab analysis of these samples has unequivocally revealed the presence of unauthorised colour additives.”

“The widespread detection of the non-permitted colour in cotton candy across multiple regions within the state poses significant risk to public health, particularly to children, who are the primary consumers of cotton candy. The consumption of such cotton candy endangers human health,” it added.

