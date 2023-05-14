Could sense it during campaign, claims Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 13

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that the electorate of Karnataka had rejected the divisive politics of religion of the BJP.

Sukhu, while addressing mediapersons here, said that during campaigning in Karnataka, he could sense that the Congress would return to power, as the BJP’s election debate was focused on religion. “Those who dreamt of a Congress-free Bharat must realise that when people make up their mind for a change, even the most powerful political parties suffer electoral defeats,” added.

He said that the people of Karnataka had made up their mind to change the government, which had failed to deliver. “People said the government had failed to fill 40,000 vacant posts. The response to the rallies addressed by Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka was overwhelming,” he claimed. Himachal Congress president Pratibha Singh said that the party had registered a big win in Karnataka.