Councillors to help elderly with blood sample collection

Shimla, July 3
The Shimla Municipal Corporation has asked senior citizens to contact respective councillors to avail free blood sample collection facility at home in case they fail to get response via the helpline number. The councillors will then inform the Mayor or healthcare official of the corporation after which a team will be sent to collect the sample.
Shimla Municipal Corporation Mayor Surender Chauhan has received complaints from people regarding non-accessibility of the sample collection facility even after dialling the helpline number. The Mayor has directed the officials concerned to look into the matter.
Chauhan said if senior citizens faced inconvenience in sending the blood samples for testing, they can also contact him. The MC’s free sample collection service for the senior citizens was started in June. After testing the samples in the MC lab, the reports were to be provided to the senior citizens at their doorstep. The civic body has also roped in NGO Helpage India to provide this facility to the senior citizens.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
They're home: India's T20 world champs arrive in Delhi; fans brave rain to welcome players
Hundreds of supporters, holding placards congratulating thei...
Viral video: Rohit Sharma flaunts T20 World Cup trophy upon arrival in Delhi
The team received a grand welcome upon their arrival
Bhole Baba, 'on the run', blames 'anti-social' elements for Hathras stampede
I/we express our deep condolence to the families of the dece...