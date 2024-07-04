Councillors to help elderly with blood sample collection

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 3

The Shimla Municipal Corporation has asked senior citizens to contact respective councillors to avail free blood sample collection facility at home in case they fail to get response via the helpline number. The councillors will then inform the Mayor or healthcare official of the corporation after which a team will be sent to collect the sample.

Shimla Municipal Corporation Mayor Surender Chauhan has received complaints from people regarding non-accessibility of the sample collection facility even after dialling the helpline number. The Mayor has directed the officials concerned to look into the matter.

Chauhan said if senior citizens faced inconvenience in sending the blood samples for testing, they can also contact him. The MC’s free sample collection service for the senior citizens was started in June. After testing the samples in the MC lab, the reports were to be provided to the senior citizens at their doorstep. The civic body has also roped in NGO Helpage India to provide this facility to the senior citizens.

