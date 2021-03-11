Countdown to International Yoga Day begins

The countdown to International Yoga Day started with a yoga camp at Government Senior Secondary School, Matahni, on Friday. The students and teachers of the school participated in the camp, conducted by Ankit Sharma, a yoga teacher from the Art of Living foundation. Principal Renu Kaushal said the participants were made to perform various asanas, inculcating good habits and discipline among them.
Students of Alpine Public School, Solan, showed their prowess in skating by winning several medals at the first All-India Roller Skating championship, held at Auckland House School, Shimla. Students from various states, including Punjab, Haryana and Delhi, took part in the competition. Dhanvir Singh of Alpine School won the gold medal in 5-6 year category, while Yuwan Kaundya won a bronze medal in the 7-8 years category. Principal Prem Joshi congratulated the winner.
Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) VC Prof SP Bansal inaugurated an art exhibition, organised by the Department of Visual Arts, at the university on Friday. The VC spoke to the artists and appreciated them for their creativity. Artists bring out their emotions on the canvas and more youth should take to this stream, he added.
The Department of Yoga Studies, HPU, and Yog Bharti, Himachal, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for academic collaboration and yoga activities here on Friday. Two courses, a certificate course and a foundation course in yoga, will be started in the beginning, in which anyone can take admission. The MoU aims to hold yoga camps, especially for students and teaching and non-teaching employees of the university.
