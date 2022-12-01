Counting rehearsal on Dec 1, 2: Una DC

Our Correspondent

UNA, NOVEMBER 30

In view of the counting of votes for five Assembly segments in Una district, the District Election Department has fixed dates for rehearsal for the counting staff on December 1 and 2.

District Election Officer Raghav Sharma today said rehearsal for counting postal ballots would be held at the DRDA hall on December 1, while the rehearsal for counting of votes cast on EVM machines would be held at the Kala Kendra in Samoor Kalan village on December 2.

Sharma said that 447 persons would be on counting duty in Una district. He added that the counting of votes for the Una, Kutlehar and Haroli Assembly segments would be held at three counting stations in Government College, Una, while the counting of votes for the Chintpurni and Gagret segments would be held at two stations in Government College, Amb.

He said that EVMs and VVPAT machines had been stored under tight security in strongrooms located at the two counting stations. No unauthorised person would be allowed entry in the counting centres.

He said that CRPF and Himachal Police personnel were providing security of the strongrooms.