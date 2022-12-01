Counting rehearsal on Dec 1, 2: Una DC

UNA, NOVEMBER 30
In view of the counting of votes for five Assembly segments in Una district, the District Election Department has fixed dates for rehearsal for the counting staff on December 1 and 2.
District Election Officer Raghav Sharma today said rehearsal for counting postal ballots would be held at the DRDA hall on December 1, while the rehearsal for counting of votes cast on EVM machines would be held at the Kala Kendra in Samoor Kalan village on December 2.
Sharma said that 447 persons would be on counting duty in Una district. He added that the counting of votes for the Una, Kutlehar and Haroli Assembly segments would be held at three counting stations in Government College, Una, while the counting of votes for the Chintpurni and Gagret segments would be held at two stations in Government College, Amb.
He said that EVMs and VVPAT machines had been stored under tight security in strongrooms located at the two counting stations. No unauthorised person would be allowed entry in the counting centres.
He said that CRPF and Himachal Police personnel were providing security of the strongrooms.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 of family killed in road accident in J-K's Kathua
Police say a private vehicle went out of the driver’s contro...
Looking forward to supporting India’s G20 presidency: White House
India formally assumes the G20 Presidency on December 1
‘Korean’ woman YouTuber harassed on Mumbai street; video goes viral
Police say they have not received any complaint, but have ta...
UP groom kisses bride on stage, she refuses to marry him
The 23-year-old woman says the groom kissed her to win a bet...